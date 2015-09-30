An employee holds a gas pump to refill a car at a petrol station in central Seoul April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Wednesday on worries about an escalating Syrian war and a hurricane threatening energy infrastructure on the U.S. East Coast, but gains were limited by data showing a surge in U.S. crude inventories.

Book balancing by traders at the end of the month and the third quarter made for choppy trade and supported prices to some extent.

"It's the typical month-end, quarter-end 'window dressing' phenomenon," Tariq Zahir, a fund manager in oil at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York, said, noting that similar action at end-August resulted in an 8 percent price rally.

Warplanes from Russia carried out air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria, feeding worries about growing war in the Middle East.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it expected Hurricane Joaquin to reach the Bahamas on Wednesday night. The storm might move north to threaten the New York Harbor, delivery point for the U.S. gasoline and ultra low sulphur diesel futures contracts.

"Hurricane Joaquin may be having an effect on the market. High seas along the East Coast have been forecast and that could affect barges carrying refined products," said David Thompson, executive vice-president at Washington-based commodities broker Powerhouse.

Brent, the global oil benchmark, was up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $48.40 a barrel by 11:47 a.m. EDT (1547 GMT). It was up 67 cents at one point, after falling as much as 44 cents. Brent fell 10 percent for September and 24 percent for the quarter.

U.S. crude was up 21 cents at $45.44, on course to end down 8 percent on the month and 24 percent on the quarter.

Oil prices slid earlier after U.S. government data reported a larger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles.

Crude inventories rose nearly 4 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, versus a forecast build of 1 million barrels by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline stockpiles rose more than 3 million barrels, compared with the poll's forecast for a 40,000-barrel draw.

"The large crude oil inventory build, driven by a drop in the refinery utilization rate, makes for a bearish report," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

The EIA also announced a drawdown of just over 1 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for the U.S. crude oil futures contract. Cushing storage numbers are key for the market's psyche and can sometimes temper market sentiment.

