SINGAPORE Brent crude rose to $106 on Friday as investors stocked up, taking advantage of a plunge in the previous session that pushed prices to their lowest since early August.

Brent futures traded 51 cents higher at $106 by 7:36 a.m. British time, after rising to as much as $106.50. The contract is down nearly 5 percent for the week, and is poised for its biggest weekly decline since in just over a month and a half.

U.S. crude fell 7 cents to $80.44 a barrel, after rising as high as $81.71. It is down a little more than 7 percent for the week in its first weekly decline in five weeks.

"It is just a short-covering rally that we are seeing today," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director for Commodity Broking Services in Sydney. "Otherwise, the overall direction is weak. Oil has been moving in line with equities."

European shares were poised to claw their way off 26-month lows on Friday, but Asian stocks and commodities slid on fears of renewed recession in the developed world and as a pledge from the G20 to preserve financial stability left investors largely unimpressed.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a 19-commodity global benchmark for the asset class, plunged 4.4 percent on Thursday in the biggest rout since May 5, as investors headed into safer havens such as the dollar and U.S. government bonds.

Brent lost $4.87 to settle at $105.49 a barrel in the previous session on concerns demand will fall as weak economic data from China and Europe triggered fears of a recession.

U.S. crude was harder hit, settling down $5.41 at $80.51. It was the biggest one-day drop since August 8, with prices touching $79.66 a barrel during intraday activity.

Investors got out of riskier assets and moved to the dollar, resulting in a rally in the currency. A firmer dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

Despite the slump, JPMorgan reiterated it was maintaining its price projection of $115 a barrel for Brent for 2012.

PRICE FORECAST

"As long as producers are prepared to trim output back to mid-2010 levels, we believe that Brent is likely to remain in a $100 to $120 per barrel range, and it would likely require a recession as deep as 2009 or those seen in the early 1980s to trigger a material downgrade," JPMorgan said in the report.

"A recession of that magnitude would necessitate a significant price adjustment."

OPEC producers that raised oil output to compensate for the shutdown of Libyan oil fields will certainly reduce production as the North African country's output recovers, OPEC Secretary General Abdullah al-Badri had said.

Oil prices have been under pressure over the past few days after the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast, followed by comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve that the economic outlook remained grim.

Markets were hammered on Thursday after data from No. 2 oil consumer China showed manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month, while the euro zone's dominant service sector shrank in September for the first time in two years, intensifying anxiety about another global economic setback.

Investors are looking at a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 for any signs of how top policymakers plan to tackle the worsening economic conditions and a deteriorating outlook.

The world's major economies pledged to prevent the euro zone's debt crisis from undermining banks and markets but announced no new specific measures to shore up confidence in the global economy.

Under pressure from investors to show action, G20 finance ministers and central bankers said they would take all steps needed to calm the stresses wracking the global financial system.

