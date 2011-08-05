LONDON Brent crude oil rose towards $108 a barrel Friday, erasing an earlier decline as reports of an explosion on an oil pipeline in Iran outweighed concerns about weakening economic growth and oil demand.

The pipeline exploded in the early hours Friday and shut flows of up to 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), an Iranian oil ministry official told Reuters. Iran is the second-largest OPEC producer.

Brent was up $1.17 at $108.42 a barrel at 12:35 p.m., having earlier fallen to $104.30, the lowest since June 27, on concern demand will weaken as U.S. growth falters and Europe's debt crisis worsens. It fell almost $6 in the previous session.

"It's a bit wild to say the least," said Rob Montefusco, a trader at Sucden Financial. "It was carnage first thing this morning, and then we had this explosion in Iran, which has sent it straight back up again."

U.S. crude was down 28 cents at $86.35. The U.S. benchmark earlier plunged as low as $82.87, the lowest since November 26, after sliding almost 6 percent Thursday.

Other commodities including copper also fell. But European shares pared losses, after hitting a 14-month low, as banking shares recovered.

"There is debate in the market that the U.S. may enter a double-dip recession and the euro zone may break up," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "It's still far from reality, but the market is concerned about these two topics at the moment."

"It is still too early to say if this rout is over, particularly with the upcoming U.S. labour report."

JOBS DATA

Investors across the financial markets awaited the U.S. employment data due later in the day for the latest indication on the health of the world's largest economy and oil consumer.

Payrolls in July probably rose by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a small 18,000 gain in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.

"People should be very nervous, and they should think that oil demand will be less than expectations," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager at Tokyo-based Astmax Co Ltd.

"Even if today's employment numbers are better than expected, the markets probably need much more to recover. As soon as (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke appears, that will be a very positive sign. People are waiting for more quantitative easing."

The leaders of Germany, France and Spain were to hold crisis talks about Europe's spiralling debt crisis Friday after China and Japan called for global policy cooperation following the market rout.

There are increasing signs oil demand is being eroded, in part because of high prices. Barclays Capital, one of the most bullish on oil prices, has trimmed its global demand growth forecast for this year.

Commodity benchmark the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index is down more than 4 percent for the week, its biggest drop since losing nearly 9 percent in May's across-the-board slide, also fuelled by global growth concerns.

Shares in Asia fell as much as 5 percent Friday, the day after the worst sell-off on Wall Street since the global financial crisis. U.S. stocks were set for a lower opening Friday.

"The U.S. economy appears headed for a double-dip recession," said Monty Guild, chief executive officer of Guild Investment Management.

"Even though we expect weak economic activity will lead to more money printing from central banks, the markets are going through a rugged period, which makes us want to reduce our exposure" to oil, Guild said.

(Additional reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa in Singapore; editing by Jane Baird)