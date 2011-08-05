LONDON Brent crude rose to $108 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from the lowest since June, supported by better-than-expected news on U.S. jobs that may ease concern about the health of the world's largest economy and oil consumer.

Prices extended an earlier again after the Labour Department said U.S. payrolls increased by 117,000 in July, above expectations. Crude rose from its session low on reports of an explosion on an oil pipeline in Iran.

Brent was up 56 cents at $107.81 a barrel at 2:03 p.m., having earlier fallen to $104.30, the lowest since June 27, on concern demand will weaken as U.S. growth falters and Europe's debt crisis worsens. It fell almost $6 in the previous session.

"A quick glance at the latest jobs report shows it is positive, better than expected. But whether the market will be able to stem its downslide after the recent stream of negative economic data remains to be seen," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

U.S. crude was down 21 cents at $86.42. The U.S. benchmark earlier plunged as low as $82.87, the lowest since November 26, after sliding almost 6 percent on Thursday.

Investors across the markets had been waiting for the U.S. employment data. A day after U.S. stocks suffered their worst selloff since the middle of the financial crisis in early 2009, many had expected a bearish jobs report.

The Iranian pipeline exploded in the early hours on Friday and shut flows of up to 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), an Iranian oil ministry official told Reuters. Iran is the second-largest OPEC producer.

"It's a bit wild to say the least," said Rob Montefusco, a trader at Sucden Financial. "It was carnage first thing this morning, and then we had this explosion in Iran, which has sent it straight back up again."

Other markets rebounded from earlier declines on the U.S. jobs data. European shares briefly turned positive after hitting a 14-month low.

NERVOUS

Some investors had warned even a strong jobs report would not be enough to allay concerns about the oil demand outlook.

"Even if today's employment numbers are better than expected, the markets probably need much more to recover," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager at Tokyo-based Astmax Co Ltd., before the jobs report was released.

"People should be very nervous, and they should think that oil demand will be less than expectations."

The leaders of Germany, France and Spain were to hold crisis talks about Europe's spiralling debt crisis on Friday after China and Japan called for global policy cooperation following the market rout.

There are increasing signs oil demand is being eroded, in part because of high prices. Barclays Capital, one of the most bullish on oil prices, has trimmed its global demand growth forecast for this year.

Commodity benchmark the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index is down more than 4 percent for the week, its biggest drop since losing nearly 9 percent in May's across-the-board slide, also fuelled by global growth concerns.

Shares in Asia fell as much as 5 percent on Friday, the day after the worst sell-off on Wall Street since the global financial crisis. U.S. stocks were set for a lower opening on Friday.

"The U.S. economy appears headed for a double-dip recession," said Monty Guild, chief executive officer of Guild Investment Management.

"Even though we expect weak economic activity will lead to more money printing from central banks, the markets are going through a rugged period, which makes us want to reduce our exposure" to oil, Guild said.

(Additional reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa in Singapore and Gene Ramos in New York; editing by Keiron Henderson; editing by Jane Baird)