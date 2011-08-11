SINGAPORE Brent slipped on Thursday, reversing the previous session's gain of 4 percent, on worries over demand as the European debt crisis spilt in to France amid a weaker economic outlook for the United States.

Brent crude fell as low as $105.00 a barrel and traded 40 cents lower at $106.28 by 0228 GMT (3:28 a.m. British time), after gaining $4.11 to settle at $106.68 a barrel. U.S. oil slumped as low as $81.14 and traded down 17 cents at $82.72.

Although they were denied, rumours of an impending downgrade of France's credit rating and the financial health of a key bank in the country rattled markets, sending U.S. stocks tumbling more than 4 percent and pushing gold to a fresh record.

The economic uncertainty overshadowed the steep fall in crude stocks in the world's top consumer that triggered Brent's surge on Wednesday.

"It all appears to be about confidence," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking Services in Sydney. "Each bit of negative news erodes confidence and that erodes demand."

U.S. oil had slid 8.7 percent in the first two days of the week, on top of a fall of nearly 9 percent last week as rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier credit rating of the United States and on fears the world's biggest economy could be sliding back into a recession, hurting oil consumption.

Brent is expected to retrace to $101.21 per barrel, as it could have completed a minor rebound, while U.S. oil is neutral in a range of $80 to $83.13, an escape from which would be needed to trigger a directional move, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

CRUDE STOCKS DECLINE

U.S. crude stocks declined 5.23 million barrels to 349.75 million barrels in the week to August 5 as imports fell slightly and refinery utilization increased, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 1.5 million barrel build on average.

The drawdown came after companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico shut down production briefly due to the threat of Tropical Storm Don.

"We want to see a trend," Barratt said. "One week's data does not represent a trend on oil demand in the United States."

Oil is also supported by a report from private forecaster Accuweather that three potential tropical storms could spawn in the Atlantic over the next couple of weeks, traders said.

Asian stocks fell between one and two percent, extending Wall Street's drop overnight. The benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan stocks index fell 1.2 percent .MIAPJ0000PUS, with commodity-related stocks hit hardest.

The euro fell to fresh five-month lows against the yen in Asia on Thursday and looked set to stay under pressure as investors scramble for cover in traditional safe havens including gold and U.S. Treasuries.

