NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Monday as equities rallied on the possibility of fresh economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve and relief that damage from Hurricane Irene to the New York area was less severe than expected.

U.S. consumer spending rose at its fastest pace in five months in July, a Commerce Department report said, helping the S&P 500 stocks index rise more than 2 percent in early trading on Wall Street.

But the risk of recession was underscored by a separate report on Monday showing pending home resales fell 1.3 percent last month.

"The spending data helped Wall Street take off, and oil rose on the hope some of that spending will be on gasoline," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

"The weaker dollar index also was supportive, along with the fact that refiners didn't seem to get hurt by Irene," Flynn added.

Global equities were supported ahead of Wall Street's open by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve might eventually launch a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further stimulative action in a speech on Friday at an annual event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Crude futures were helped by news that most U.S. oil refiners, terminals and pipelines along the U.S. East Coast weathered Tropical Storm Irene, downgraded from hurricane levels early on Sunday morning.

U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures' gains lagged behind crude on relief that Northeast region refineries did not experience any catastrophic damage like facilities on the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Trading volume had a slow start for Brent and U.S. crude, with a public holiday in the U.K. and many New York-area traders arriving slowly to work in the aftermath of the storm.

Brent October crude rose $1.02 to $112.38 a barrel by 11:16 a.m. (1516 GMT), having traded from $110.53 to $112.70.

U.S. October crude rose $1.71, or 2 percent, to $87.08 a barrel, having reached $87.62 intraday.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude dipped to $25.26, dropping below $25 intraday. The premium reached a record $26.69 on August 19.

