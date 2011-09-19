NEW YORK Oil tumbled in a second day of heavy losses on Monday, with Brent crude reaching its lowest price in almost a month as escalating fears over the euro zone debt crisis triggered across-the-board selling of riskier assets.

Brent crude was set for its biggest two-day drop since a steep slide in early August as investors increasingly began factoring in a greater possibility of a Greek debt default after European leaders failed to find new ways to end the crisis. New talks with lenders may continue until Tuesday.

Oil has weathered much of the turmoil in financial markets over the past month thanks to supportive fundamentals, such as diminished North Sea production and healthy Chinese demand. After falling below $100 in August, Brent has traded in a band of around $105 to $115 a barrel for the past month.

On Monday it appeared to be succumbing to broader macro-economic fears, causing a renewed spike in options. Technical selling as Brent crude crashed below the 200-day moving average likely spurred selling too.

"Markets are under pressure as the European finance ministers failed to come up with anything solid this weekend. There are some strong worries that Greece is not doing what's needed to get another round of aid," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Trading volume was anaemic at about a third below the one-month average as investors kept their powder dry ahead of a host of major events this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely measure later this week to temper long-term interest rates, the International Monetary Fund's gathering of major financial ministers and a slew of U.S. housing data.

ICE Brent November crude fell $3.08 to $109.14 a barrel by 2:24 p.m. (7:24 p.m. British time), having fallen as low as $108.87, its lowest since August 24. It has closed below the 200-day moving average, effective at $110.41 on Monday, only about four times in the past year, all of them in August.

U.S. October crude, approaching expiration on Tuesday, fell $2.23 to $85.73 a barrel, after slumping as low as $84.93. The front-month Brent/WTI spread narrowed by 70 cents to $23.34 a barrel.

Oil slid with stock markets, copper and the euro, while the dollar index .DXY and Treasuries rose as investors sought safer havens. The S&P <500 index .SPX fell 1.5 percent, with the financial and energy sectors leading losses. .N

Implied oil market volatility, as measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index .OVX, jumped more than 11 percent to 46.56 percent, the biggest one-day gain in a month and reversing a five-day easing period.

FED FOCUS AFTER EURO FAILURE

The euro fell after a weekend meeting of European Union finance ministers in Poland did not produce an agreement on new ways to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Markets were also upset by signs of mounting political strife. Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou cancelled a visit to the United States to chair a cabinet meeting on Sunday, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday notched up her sixth election defeat this year in a regional vote.

By Monday evening, traders awaited word from a conference call between Greece and its international lenders, also known as the "troika", which the finance ministry said may carry on into Tuesday. It said no announcement would follow the call.

Investors will now turn to Washington for fresh ideas on ending the cycle of gloom. The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day rate meeting concludes on Wednesday with traders expecting an "Operation Twist" to begin shifting the composition of its balance sheet to weight it more heavily with longer-term securities as its part of its effort to reignite growth.

Traders will look to a G20 gathering on Thursday and Friday for indications about steps governments and policymakers may take to restore investor confidence.

In the meantime, traders will look to weekly inventory data on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning for further evidence of a market that many believe belies the darkening outlook.

"While oil market fundamentals remain tight, oil prices will not fall, no matter how dire the global economic outlook. Without more supply, only another demand collapse will bring prices down," the UK-based Centre for Global Energy Studies (CGES) wrote in its latest report.

(Additional reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrea Evans)