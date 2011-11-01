A motorist pumps fuel into his vehicle at JJ's Express Gas Plus station in Phoenix gas station in Phoenix, Arizona August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

NEW YORK Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after the Greek decision to call a referendum over its debt bailout revived concerns about the euro zone, even as Chinese and UK data pointed to more global economic slowing.

Prime Minister George Papandreou's decision to let Greeks vote on a bailout package sent global equities, the euro and oil prices lower, with more pressure arriving when economic data from China, Britain and the United States reinforced concerns about slowing economies curbing oil demand growth.

The Greek government faced possible collapse as ruling party lawmakers demanded that Papandreou resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with his call for a referendum.

Investors also kept monitoring reverberations from Monday's bankruptcy filing by futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N.

"A big part of the day's downdraft came from the surprise referendum announcement from Greece and the turmoil at MF Global is adding to the general bearish mood of the market," said Mark Anderle, a broker at TAC Energy in Dallas.

ICE Brent December crude fell $2.63 to $106.93 a barrel by 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), having slumped as low as $106.10. An extension of this week's slide could bring a test of support at Brent's 300-day moving average of $104.06.

U.S. December crude fell $3.10 to $90.09 a barrel, back above its 100-day moving average of $89.53 after tumbling to $89.17.

Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart increased a bit, but continued to hover above $16.50 a barrel.

Crude trading volume improved from Monday's anemic totals, with U.S. volume 41 percent below its 30-day average and Brent 26 percent below its 30-day average. Both were on pace to top totals from the previous session.

U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on the upending of the euro zone agreement to rescue Greece. European shares extend losses with the broader market down 4 percent on the intensified anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis.

"Risk aversion is back," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank. "The solution to the euro zone debt crisis that we thought we were celebrating last week no longer seems certain."

Copper also fell on the Greece referendum fallout and on an unexpected slowdown in factory activity in top metals consumer China, though an improvement in new manufacturing orders in the United States helped temper losses.

MANUFACTURING DATA

Overall, global growth expectations weakened on reports from several key economies showing manufacturing slowing.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.4 in October, its lowest level since February 2009, against expectations the gauge would rise and with the National Bureau of Statistics blaming the drop on weak European and U.S. economies.

The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in October, according to the Institute for Supply Management, against expectations, though improvement in new orders sounded a supportive note in a chorus of gloom.

The UK PMI survey showed manufacturing activity in October fell at its sharpest monthly rate since June 2009.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher Johnson and Zaida Espana in London and Rebekah Kebede in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrea Evans)