BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
DUBAI Kuwait's oil minister said on Sunday that OPEC's decision last month to keep output unchanged was intended to retain market share, even if it meant that it "would negatively affect prices, state news agency KUNA said.
"OPEC, which includes Kuwait in its membership, took the decision not to cut production in order to maintain market share, even if not cutting output negatively affects prices," KUNA quoted Ali al-Omair as saying.
Brent crude settled at below $62 a barrel on Friday after the world energy watchdog forecast even lower prices on weaker demand and larger supplies next year. CLC1LCOC1
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Jon Boyle)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.