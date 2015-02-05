Oil extended its gains in noon trade on Thursday as bulls reemerged in the market to push crude prices up more than $3 a barrel to recoup most of the sharp losses from the previous session.

Benchmark Brent oil LCOc1 rose more than 6 percent to above $57 a barrel while U.S. crude, or WTI CLc1, was about 7 percent higher at near $52 by 11:55 a.m. ET (1655 GMT).

Brent had settled down 9 percent on Wednesday at $54.16 a barrel. WTI fell 6.5 percent to finish at $48.45.

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)