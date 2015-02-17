China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
Oil futures rallied sharply on Tuesday afternoon, with Brent crude hitting a 2015 high of $63 (£41) a barrel as short-covering returned to the market, which was depressed earlier by worries about euro zone stability.
Brent oil's front-month contract for April delivery LCOc1 was up $1.44 at $62.84 a barrel by 2:23 p.m. EST (1923 GMT), rebounding from a session low of $60.27. The session peak was $63, the highest for this year.
U.S. crude futures for March CLc1 rose 96 cents to $53.74 a barrel, versus the intraday low of $50.81. Options expiry in March futures was slated for Tuesday, ahead of Friday's contract expiry.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.