Oil futures rallied sharply on Tuesday afternoon, with Brent crude hitting a 2015 high of $63 (£41) a barrel as short-covering returned to the market, which was depressed earlier by worries about euro zone stability.

Brent oil's front-month contract for April delivery LCOc1 was up $1.44 at $62.84 a barrel by 2:23 p.m. EST (1923 GMT), rebounding from a session low of $60.27. The session peak was $63, the highest for this year.

U.S. crude futures for March CLc1 rose 96 cents to $53.74 a barrel, versus the intraday low of $50.81. Options expiry in March futures was slated for Tuesday, ahead of Friday's contract expiry.

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)