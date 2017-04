Oil prices extended their losses on Friday after briefly pulling back from earlier declines after data showed the number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States at their lowest in nearly four years.

Benchmark Brent crude was down $1.02, or nearly 2 percent, at $59.46 a barrel by 1:49 p.m. EST (1849 GMT). It had traded briefly at above the $60 level after the weekly rig data count issued by oil services firm Baker Hughes.

U.S. crude futures was down $1.53, or about 3 percent, at $49.23 per barrel.

