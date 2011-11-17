LONDON The hottest oil spread of the year, Brent versus U.S. crude, is bracing for months of volatility as investors put polar bets on the outlook for the U.S. and European oil markets and use the trade as a proxy for short-term speculation on the regions' economies.

The premium for ICE Brent futures over NYMEX U.S. crude, also known as WTI, narrowed to an eight-month low on Thursday. The spread reached a low of $7.89 per barrel, from a record of more than $28 in mid-October. It moved back to around $9.25 by 4:45 p.m.

Forecasts for Brent-WTI spread now vary wildly with banks expecting anything from an eventual discount for Brent to stabilisation around a premium of about $8 to $10 per barrel.

That almost certainly means more volatility - one analyst argues that even quite small variations in the relative outlooks of the two regions could tip the balance once again.

"A Brent discount could come quite quickly," said Olivier Jakob at consultancy Petromatrix. "But the market is trying to anticipate the trend. It is very volatile."

Christopher Wheaton, manager at the Allianz RCM Energy Fund, said he did not believe Brent would ever go back to trading at a discount to WTI: "There is a massive amount of capital being thrown by the U.S. exploration and production industry into onshore U.S. shale production in a market where there is no demand growth."

Summarising the mood was Andrew Stevens, chief executive of Fulcrum Asset Management, which runs a commodity hedge fund, saying he traded spreads on a short term basis, taking less than 30-day views: "If you took a long-term view that the spread was narrowing you would have lost money until a month ago. But if you trade it on a shorter term basis you can take advantage of opportunities as they arise."

Will Riley, co-manager of the Guinness Global Energy Fund, said he had been expecting Brent and WTI to converge:

"It was just a question of timing," Riley said. "We believe a divergence of about $5 to $10 will persist." He added: "I would be surprised if it converged in the next day or two, but you never know the power of speculators."

BLACK BOX BUSINESS?

Very few traders at banks, oil majors and trading houses say they are active in trading the Brent-WTI spread whilst adding that it has been one of the most popular trades of the year.

"We have almost fully abandoned it. You cannot reasonably trade it. We are hearing it is dominated by black boxes at banks," said a trader with an international oil major.

"It is very much algorithmic trading because we see that there are so many factors which make the spread move," he added.

The spread narrowed sharply on Wednesday with news of the sale of a pipeline between the U.S. Midwest oil centre of Cushing, Oklahoma and the U.S. Gulf and the announcement that flows in the pipeline could be reversed.

This would allow crude to move south from Cushing, where oil stocks have been very high this year, to refineries in the U.S. Gulf, helping domestic U.S. oil markets rebalance in future.

But analysts said the move by Enbridge Inc to reverse the 350,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Seaway pipeline was only part of the story. Much of the trade was driven by other factors including views on futures oil demand, stocks and the relative health of the United States and other economies.

"In the short term, the reversal of Seaway has a huge totemic significance," said Amrita Sen, oil analyst at Barclays Capital.

But the pipeline news also highlighted other, important underlying trends, such as a decline in U.S. oil inventories.

"Suddenly, all the fundamental data that we have been highlighting for some time now gets noticed and the reason for WTI to massively dislocate against other benchmarks disappears."

Brent moved to a premium over U.S. crude a year ago and then escalated as uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa led to the loss of 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of Libyan crude oil tightening global markets for light, sweet crude.

U.S. crude supplies meanwhile remained plentiful, and stocks in Cushing and elsewhere in the Midwest in particular grew, as the U.S. economy struggled to recover from recession.

But the outlook for the U.S. economy has improved sharply over the last few months while the prospects for Europe have darkened with a deepening of the eurozone debt crisis that many economists argue could bring another European recession.

(Writing and reporting by Christopher Johnson; additional reporting by Dmitri Zhdannikov and Simon Falush)