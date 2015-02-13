Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
Brent oil's premium over U.S. crude was at nearly $8 a barrel on Friday, its largest in five months, as gains in the North Sea benchmark outpaced that of the New York-traded West Texas Intermediate contract, Reuters data showed.
Brent for April delivery LCOJ5 was at $61.27 a barrel by 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), versus WTI's April CLJ5, which was trading at $53.68 a barrel. The last time the spread CL-LCO1=R was that high in Brent's favour was in early September.
Just a month ago, Brent briefly traded at a discount of over $1 to WTI.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Paul Simao)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.