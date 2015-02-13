Brent oil's premium over U.S. crude was at nearly $8 a barrel on Friday, its largest in five months, as gains in the North Sea benchmark outpaced that of the New York-traded West Texas Intermediate contract, Reuters data showed.

Brent for April delivery LCOJ5 was at $61.27 a barrel by 9:13 a.m. EST (1413 GMT), versus WTI's April CLJ5, which was trading at $53.68 a barrel. The last time the spread CL-LCO1=R was that high in Brent's favour was in early September.

Just a month ago, Brent briefly traded at a discount of over $1 to WTI.

(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Paul Simao)