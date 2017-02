SINGAPORE Gold rebounded more than 1 percent to above $1,849 an ounce on Wednesday after posting its worst drop in 18 months in the previous session.

Spot gold rose as high as $1,849.39 an ounce by 2:41 British time. Bullion fell 3.6 percent on Tuesday after hitting a record high above $1,910, spurred by persistent worries about the global economy.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)