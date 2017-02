An employee arranges gold jewellery in the counter as her arm is reflected in the mirror at a gold shop in Wuhan, Hubei province August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Spot gold prices turned lower late Thursday, after rising to as much as $ 1,772.14 earlier in the session.

Bullion was down 0.26 percent at $1764.89 an ounce at 6:43 p.m. EDT (11:45 p.m. British time).

Prices had hit a near two-week low of $1,702.44 earlier Thursday.

(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)