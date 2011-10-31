(The following was released by the ratings agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) October 31, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its outlook on Qantas Airways Ltd. to negative from stable. We also affirmed the 'BBB/A-3' corporate credit rating.

"The outlook revision reflects our view of the uncertainty concerning the severity of the negative impact on Qantas following the protracted industrial relations dispute, which has included the grounding of its entire fleet," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Danielle Kremzer.

We believe that the current industrial relations dispute is more severe than we originally anticipated. In our view, the industrial relations dispute presents possible downside risk to the rating, given the potential for ongoing negative reputational damage to the airline, and more importantly, the potential impact on the airline's market position as a result of customer reaction or competitor response. Further, Qantas' relationship with employees or unions, if not improved, we believe raises uncertainty over Qantas' cost structure over time.

The negative outlook reflects our view of the negative impact on Qantas' business profile from the protracted industrial relations dispute. It also comes at a time when the airline industry faces the challenges of a slowing global economy and still-high fuel prices. The ratings would likely be lowered if:

-- We believe that Qantas' business profile will weaken over a prolonged period;

-- There were to be any major missteps in executing the new international strategies, in particular the new Asian premium airline;

-- The operating environment continues to weaken to an extent that saw Qantas' ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt fall to below 20% or remain below 25% for longer than expected; or

-- Qantas' unrestricted cash or cash equivalents declined to below A$2 billion.

On the other hand, a return to stable outlook could result from the company achieving greater clarity over its cost structure, and the extent of any significant damage to customer brand and loyalty, and its relationships with unions and employees.

The rating on Qantas continues to reflect our favourable opinion of the airline's successful dual-brand strategy, leading position in Australia's domestic and international airline market, and strong liquidity. These strengths are offset by the company's underperforming international business; its participation in the competitive, cyclical, and capital-intensive airline industry; and the increasing competition across its route network.