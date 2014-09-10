JOHANNESBURG AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) led South African stocks lower on Wednesday after the gold producer said it would be splitting its domestic and global operations and seek $2.1 billion (1.30 billion pounds) in a rights issue.

Shares in AngloGold fell as much as 14.7 percent but had recouped some of the losses to end 14.2 percent lower at 144.65 rand.

AngloGold said it would split its business between a new London-listed company focusing on the global operations while it would remain domiciled in Johannesburg to oversee the South African mines.

The demerger mirrors moves by other mining companies seeking to reduce exposure to South Africa, the vast resources of which are accompanied by the risk of a volatile labour market, policy uncertainty, dizzying shaft depths and soaring costs.

“Investors are worried about what they will be left with in the end, with no hedge from the global operations," said Abri du Plessis of Gryphon Asset Management, which does not hold shares in AngloGold.

"People see the international operations as being much more diversified and much more stable."

The benchmark Top-40 index .JTOPI ended down 1.03 percent at 45,864 and the All-share index .JALSH fell 0.89 percent to 51,246.

Other big movers included Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) which gained almost 5 percent after the generic drug maker reported a one-third rise in full-year profit.

Trade was relatively thin, with 167 million shares changing hands, according to preliminary data, below last year's daily average of 176 million shares. A total of 194 shares declined, 114 advanced and 50 were unchanged.

(Reporting by Peroshni Govender and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)