Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Monday in thin trade led by commodity-related shares as optimism over the latest plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis and positive U.S. job data lifted sentiment.

Thailand .SETI and Singapore .FTSTI rose 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent respectively, Indonesia .JKSE ended 0.7 percent firmer, and the Philippines .PSI added 0.8 percent to a three-week high.

Southeast Asian markets, as measured by the MSCI equity index .MISU00000PUS, added 1.5 percent to a near-three-week high by 0940 GMT.

But the markets saw trading volume slump to 40-80 percent of their respective 30-day average, with thin foreign outflows.

Malaysia and the Philippines saw a net outflow of $5.6 million and $7.8 million respectively, while Jakarta's net foreign selling was $0.6 million. Thailand saw an outflow of $3.5 million.

Teerawut Kanniphakul, a senior analyst at Bangkok-based CIMB Securities, said the Thai market saw foreign buying in the afternoon session after the market had fallen 0.9 percent by the midsession break.

"That helped the market to rebound, partly helped by a positive sign on the debt problems in Europe," Kanniphakul said.

Brokers in Bangkok said the bourse had been hit initially by concerns about the impact of widespread flooding. The Bank of Thailand has put the initial cost at about 60 billion baht (£1.24 billion), or 0.6 percent of GDP.

The broad market rebound saw a 2.2 percent rise in top oil firm PTT PTT.CM and 3.8 percent rise in Siam Cement (SCC.BK).

The auto-parts subindex .SETAU ended 1.5 percent down amid concern about production disruptions after the flooding.[ID:nL3E7L901Z]

In Jakarta, banks led the rise with a gain of over 4.1 percent in Indonesia's top lender, Bank Mandiri (BMRI.JK) and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BBRI.JK).

In Singapore, commodity firm Wilmar International (WLIL.SI) gained 3 percent while oil and gas firm STX OSV Holdings STXO.SI jumped 6.6 percent, outperforming the broad market.

Malaysia .KLSE bucked the trend, closing 0.2 percent weaker.

(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Bangkok bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould)