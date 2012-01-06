LONDON Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned early in December it could soon downgrade the triple-A ratings of Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Finland and Luxemburg by one notch.

It said it could also cut the ratings of other euro zone countries, including top-rated France and systemically important Italy, but excluding Greece and Cyprus, by two notches.

Below are some of the technical implications of such downgrades.

COLLATERAL HAIRCUTS

The European Central Bank accepts all investment grade bonds as collateral. However, it has made an exception for the countries that have been bailed out by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund -- Greece, Ireland and Portugal, whose bonds have been downgraded to junk status by one or more major ratings firm.

In theory, if the rating of a government bond falls below A-, the ECB would apply an extra 5 percent charge on the market value of the bond to accept it as collateral in its liquidity operations. But that would require all rating agencies to rate the bond similarly.

For instance, the cost of using Irish bonds as collateral at the ECB is the same as that of German Bunds, because the smaller Toronto-based agency DBRS rates Ireland in A territory.

The ECB considers ratings from Moody's, Standard & Poor's, Fitch and DBRS.

REPO MARGINS

Repo clearing house LCH.Clearnet considers the lowest rating allocated by Moody's, S&P and Fitch when it allocates bonds to its AAA, AA and A-rated general collateral (GC) baskets. The cost of using a government bond as collateral for funding is thus likely to increase if the bond drops to a lower GC basket.

INDEX-TRACKING INVESTMENT FUNDS

A bond usually has to be downgraded by two of the three major ratings agencies for it to drop out of a triple-A rated index. If S&P downgraded France, it would still hold a top-notch rating from Moody's and Fitch, although the latter's rating has a negative outlook.

If Fitch downgrades France as well, some investors may be automatically be forced to sell its debt.

German and U.S. debt are the most important parts of any triple-A benchmark bond index because of the size and liquidity of their debt markets. The United States has lost its triple-A rating with S&P in August.

The preponderance of German and U.S. debt in triple-A bond indices means that if either country were dropped from such an index after losing its triple-A rating from at least two agencies, index-tracking investors would probably simply disregard those benchmarks.

Debt markets such as those in the UK, Canada or Sweden are too small to offer viable alternatives, given the volumes of investment flows linked to top-rated debt.

However, after rating agencies' failure to accurately evaluate billions of dollars in sub-prime mortgages in the run-up to the Lehman Brothers collapse, a downgrade no longer means an instant "sell" for investors.

Investors now rely more on their own research than on ratings.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, William James, Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London and Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt, edititg by Nigel Stephenson)