LONDON Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned early in December it could soon downgrade the triple-A ratings of Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Finland and Luxemburg by one notch.

It said it could also cut the ratings of other euro zone countries, including top-rated France and systemically important Italy, but excluding Greece and Cyprus, by two notches.

Below are some of the technical implications of such downgrades.

COLLATERAL HAIRCUTS

The European Central Bank used to accept government bonds as collateral only if they were investment grade but made an exception for countries that have been bailed out by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund -- Greece, Ireland and Portugal. Their bonds have been downgraded to junk status by one or more major ratings firm.

In theory, if the rating of a government bond falls below A-, the ECB would apply an extra 5 percent charge on the market value of the bond to accept it as collateral in its liquidity operations. But that would require all agencies to rate the bond similarly.

For instance, the cost of using Irish bonds as collateral at the ECB is the same as that of using German Bunds, because the smaller Toronto-based agency DBRS rates Ireland in A territory.

The ECB considers ratings from Moody's, Standard & Poor's, Fitch and DBRS.

REPO MARGINS

Repo clearing house LCH.Clearnet considers the lowest rating allocated by Moody's, S&P and Fitch when it allocates bonds to its AAA, AA and A-rated general collateral (GC) baskets.

The cost of using a government bond as collateral for funding increases if the bond drops to a lower GC basket, as per the table below.

Basket and Initial margin* (basis points)

AAA, 148 bps

AA, 279 bps

A, 347 bps

* This is the maximum rate charged, and may be lower when taking into account offsetting positions within a portfolio.

INDEX-TRACKING INVESTMENT FUNDS

A bond usually has to be downgraded by two of the three major ratings agencies for it to drop out of an index of triple-A rated debt.

Index provider and ratings criteria

Markit iBoxx: Uses an average rating criteria. For more see: link.reuters.com/myr85s

Euro MTS: AAA index requires no less than two AAA ratings from the three main agencies. For more see: link.reuters.com/nyr85s

If S&P downgraded France, it would still hold a top-notch rating from Moody's and Fitch, although the latter's rating has a negative outlook.

If either Fitch or Moody's downgraded France as well, some investors might be automatically be forced to sell its debt.

German and U.S. debt are the most important parts of any triple-A benchmark bond index because of the size and liquidity of their debt markets. The United States lost its triple-A rating with S&P in August.

The preponderance of German and U.S. debt in triple-A bond indices means that if either country were dropped from such an index after losing its triple-A rating from at least two agencies, index-tracking investors would probably simply disregard the ratings and continue to hold the debt.

Debt markets such as those in the UK, Canada or Sweden are too small to offer viable alternatives, given the volumes of investment flows linked to top-rated debt.

However, after rating agencies' failure to accurately evaluate billions of dollars in sub-prime mortgages in the run-up to the Lehman Brothers collapse, a downgrade no longer means an instant "sell" for investors.

Investors now rely more on their own research than on ratings. But, in the cases of Ireland and Portugal, once one agency had downgraded the debt, selling accelerated in anticipation of the other agencies following suit.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, William James, Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Clare Kane in London and Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt, editing by Nigel Stephenson)