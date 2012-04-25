PARIS Spanish stock valuations have remained steady despite a 20 percent plunge in Madrid's IBEX over the past month, a sign that more and more analysts are slashing their earnings forecasts.

It is a possible harbinger of more market weakness to come.

The IBEX .IBEX index dropped to a three-year low this week, hit by fears over the country's struggle to cut its deficit and fix its ailing banking sector. This was reflected by a sharp rise in borrowing costs with Spanish 10-year bond yields hovering around 6 percent.

But while the Madrid bourse benchmark suffers its biggest slump since the euro zone market meltdown of last August - falling to just about 100 points, or 1.6 percent, from 2003 levels - price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) remain steady.

The index, home of multinationals such as Repsol (REP.MC), Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC), trades at 8.7 times 12-month forward earnings, just slightly below a one-year average of 9.2 times, and well above a low of 7 hit in late 2008 during the heat of the financial crisis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

This compares with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8 for the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index.

The relatively flat P/E ratio despite the market slump means equity analysts have been slashing the profit outlook for Spanish firms as the country's economic backdrop deteriorates.

"The steady pace of earnings forecast downgrades is in fact behind most of the Spanish market's losses, while there's a sword of Damocles over Spanish banks preventing investors from picking up battered stocks," Aurel BGC economist and strategist Jean-Louis Mourier said.

"As long as the country's macroeconomic situation doesn't stabilise, it's hard to see the earnings momentum improving and the market rebounding."

Spanish stocks, which had shown resilience in the early stages of the euro zone debt crisis in 2010 thanks to their strong exposure to booming Latin America, have strongly underperformed in 2012, with Spain becoming the epicentre of the crisis and Brazil's red-hot economy quickly losing steam.

The proportion of analysts cutting their forecast for Spanish companies over the past three months versus the ones raising their forecasts - a key measure known as 'earnings momentum' - has risen by about 5 percentage points since early February, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.

The sharp rise in downgrades on Spanish company outlooks bucks the trend seen across Europe, where the momentum has improved over the past few months, with the earnings momentum about to turn positive for German companies, data shows.

And the negative earnings momentum for Spanish stocks is not about to turn, said Cheuvreux analyst Adrian Zunzunegui, who sees the outlook for Spain's gross domestic product bleaker than what most economists anticipate, which should add fuel to the current wave of earnings downgrades.

"We believe GDP is likely to contract by more than 2 percent in 2012 and by more than 1 percent in 2013, with the 5.3 percent deficit target being out of reach," Zunzunegui wrote in a note.

"This is not (priced in) consensus numbers, hence in overall terms we still see downside risk on estimates for the Spanish market."

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Graphics by Scott Barber in London. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)