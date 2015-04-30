COLOMBO Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded steady on Thursday as the central bank's moral suasion kept the local currency flat despite importer dollar demand ahead of a long holiday, while dealers expect the rupee to remain under pressure from lower interest rates.

Actively traded two-month forwards traded at 135.36/50 per dollar, while three days above one-month forwards were steady at 134.90/135.00 as the central bank prevented it being trading below 134.90.

"The depreciation pressure is there, but moral suasion is preventing it," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said the central bank, which has kept the spot rupee and all forwards up to one month steady through moral suasion, asked the banks not to trade three days above one-month forwards above 134.90 per dollar.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

The exchange rate is under pressure after the central bank slashed its key monetary policy rates on April 15 with market interest rates on a falling trend since then.

Yields on treasury bills fell 3 to 11 basis points (bps) on Monday, extending their decline to 41-51 bps since the rate cut.

Two-week and one-week forwards were steady at 133.90/134.00 and 133.60/70 per dollar, respectively, while the central bank prevented the spot rupee from dropping below 132.90/133.20, a limit it set in February.

Currency dealers said political uncertainty has been weighing on investor confidence and putting pressure on the exchange rate after President Maithripala Sirisena's 100-day programme ended on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the government of Sirisena, who promised to dissolve the parliament after the end of his 100-day programme on April 23, passed some of the reforms pledged with an overwhelming majority, which analysts said would help boost investor sentiment.

The main stock index was up 0.12 percent at 7,181.93 at 0519 GMT. Turnover stood at 142 million rupees (0.69 million pounds).

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Edting by Eric Meijer)