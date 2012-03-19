LONDON Sterling climbed to a one-month high against the euro on Monday on reported demand from long-term investors, with those gains helping push the pound to a 13-month peak against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

Strategists said a recent run of improved UK data was helping support the pound, with investors expecting marginally less dovish Bank of England minutes on Wednesday and few negative surprises in the annual UK budget.

The euro, which dominates sterling's trade-weighted basket, fell around 0.3 percent against the pound to 82.83 pence, its lowest level since February 16.

Traders reported euro selling by a U.S. custodial bank but said there were supportive bids around 82.80 to 82.85 pence, ahead of the mid-February low of 82.77 pence. The euro later recovered to last trade up 0.2 percent at 83.31 pence.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 81.8 according to BoE data, its highest since February 2011. The pound also rose to a nine-month high against the yen of around 132.50 yen.

"There could be a slightly less dovish tinge to the MPC (monetary policy committee minutes) and in the budget there is no real reason to downgrade growth again. We have got stability coming through in the data released this year," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"From that point of view sterling has seen a better tone."

Less dovish BoE minutes may reduce expectations the central bank will resort to another round of asset purchasing to boost the economy. Quantitative easing (QE) is considered to be negative for a currency as it involves flooding the economy with cash in an attempt to stimulate growth.

Morgan Stanley strategists said the euro could come under further pressure against the pound if the government used the budget to reduce the highest income tax rate and the corporate tax rate, which may increase incentives to invest in the UK.

The bank recommended selling the euro at 83.10 pence, with a target of 81.40 and a stop at 83.90 pence.

Sterling rose around 0.4 percent against the dollar to a high of $1.5905, its strongest since March 2, after stop-loss orders were triggered on the break of the 200-day moving average at $1.5861, previously seen as a key resistance level.

"Sterling has been doing relatively well, gaining some credit for fiscal austerity, as the UK continues to attract safe haven flows into UK gilts and London property," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.

The pound's rally extended gains from Friday when slightly softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted the pound against the dollar. Technical strategists said a sustained break above $1.5861 could open the door to a test of the February peak just below $1.60.

An absence of UK data on Monday meant market players' next focus was Tuesday's consumer price inflation data, expected to show annual inflation easing slightly.

"If inflation pressures are easing there could be scope for more QE. That said, if inflation is holding up I do not think that will impact too much on the BoE's view for QE as there will also be focus on recent economic data from the UK," said Jennifer Hau, currency strategist at Lloyds Bank.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Andrew Roche)