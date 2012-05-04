LONDON Sterling recouped losses from weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data to trade steady against the dollar on Friday, and looked likely to stay supported in the near term while questions remained over the resilience of the U.S. economic recovery.

Non-farm payrolls data for April showed 115,000 jobs were added, below forecasts of 170,000. A fall in the unemployment rate to 8.1 percent was attributed to a large number of Americans leaving the workforce.

The pound briefly dropped against the safe-haven dollar to a session low of $1.6154 as market players sold perceived riskier currencies in a knee-jerk reaction to concerns growth in the world's largest economy was slowing.

Sterling later recouped those losses, and was last close to flat on the day at $1.6183.

"It was quite a mixed bag of data. The market is still looking for confirmation that the U.S. recovery is in place and I'm not sure today would have delivered," said Sara Yates, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

Sterling rose to an eight-month high of $1.6304 on Monday and Yates said the pound could hold near those levels until the U.S. economic gained traction later in the year.

"Our view on cable is that it will turn around only when the U.S. starts to outperform and the market believes in the U.S. recovery. We expect U.S. yields to back up relative to UK yields and that will bring cable lower," she said.

Barclays Capital forecast sterling to trade at $1.63 in one month's time and $1.58 in 12 months.

Sterling showed little reaction to UK local election results in which the opposition Labour party made strong gains at the expense of the coalition government.

Strategists said although the polls suggested the government's austerity measures were unpopular, there was likely to be little impact on the pound given a general election is still three years away.

DIVERGING DATA

The euro was close to flat at 81.28 pence, hovering just above a 22-month low of 81.03 hit on Thursday.

Technical strategists said a break below the June 2010 low around 80.65 would open the door for a test of levels not seen since the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Sterling has managed to hold recent gains, especially against the euro, despite weaker-than-forecast services, construction and manufacturing PMIs in the past week.

Analysts said the fact the PMIs were all still above the 50 level that divides expansion from contraction and much better than equivalent euro zone surveys meant sterling strength could continue.

"The UK should receive inflows as investors rotate funds away from the euro zone and into other European destinations. UK austerity plans are on track, while PMIs remain expansionary - in sharp contrast to the development in many euro zone economies," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Market players were also looking ahead to next Thursday's Bank of England policy decision, when policymakers announce whether they will increase the 325 billion pound asset purchasing programme.

BoE Deputy Governor Charles Bean said in a newspaper opinion article on Friday that a highly stimulatory monetary stance is the "best medicine" to rebalance the UK economy.

(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)