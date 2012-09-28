LONDON Sterling fell against the euro on Friday after investors gave a cautious welcome to Spain's 2013 draft budget, although losses were expected to be capped by uncertainty over when the country may ask for a bailout.

Earlier in the session, an annual European Union farm subsidy payment to the UK, which involved around 3 billion euros of sterling-positive flows, kept euro gains in check. But market players said that, with that payment out of the way, many investors were cutting out of short euro positions.

Sterling trade was also impacted by month-end rebalancing flows that involved demand for the euro.

The single currency rose 0.3 percent to 79.67 pence, moving away from a three-week low of 79.23 pence hit on Thursday.

"For today the market is giving Spain the benefit of the doubt," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

Strong support for the euro was expected at around 79.20 pence, the 50-day moving average.

Spain unveiled a 2013 budget based on spending cuts, which many saw as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout.

Many market players said a Spanish bailout request would be seen as a positive for the euro, because it would allow the European Central Bank to start buying the country's bonds and lowering its borrowing costs.

Investors were also looking ahead to the results of an audit on the recapitalisation needs of Spanish banks, which could knock the euro if banks' funding needs are much bigger than anticipated.

STERLING STRUGGLES VS DOLLAR

Although the euro firmed versus sterling, market speculation that Spain could be downgraded by ratings agency Moody's after the Friday close unnerved some investors and weighed on other perceived riskier currencies.

The pound fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to $1.6141, retreating from last week's 13-month high of $1.6310.

Technical charts showed support for sterling around $1.6094, the 23.6 percent retracement of the July to September rise from around $1.54 to $1.63.

The dollar strengthened broadly after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in four months in September.

Investors will focus on UK PMI surveys next week to gauge the likelihood of the UK economy emerging from recession.

Sterling edged higher after second-quarter UK gross domestic product was revised on Thursday to show the recession was shallower than previously thought.

While some strategists said the economy appeared to be recovering, others said UK current account numbers released at the same time showed the country's financial situation was worsening, and sterling could come under pressure as a result.

"Some of the shine has come off the good news from yesterday as people pay more attention to the UK balance of payments," said Kit Juckes, an exchange strategist at Societe Generale, who also cited month-end flows as a factor behind sterling weakness.

The sterling trade-weighted index dipped 0.25 percent to 84.4. A move above 84.7 would put the index at its strongest level in nearly four years.

