LONDON Sterling fell to a one-week low against the euro on Monday after data showed British manufacturing activity shrank more than expected last month and as the single currency recovered from Friday's sell-off.

The purchasing managers' index for the UK manufacturing sector fell to 48.4 in September, dipping further below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction, as export orders fell and costs soared.

Though many economists reckon Britain exited recession in the third quarter, the survey, together with data showing the sharpest fall in UK mortgage lending since December 2010, highlighted the risk that the economy may falter again.

"There's not a lot of good news out there for the UK economy, so you would expect sterling to stay relatively offered," ETX Capital's chief trader Richard Wiltshire said.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at 79.93 pence, having hit a high of 80.05 pence as it rebounded from a three-week low of 79.23 pence hit last week.

The single currency took some support from slightly better than expected Spanish and Italian PMI data, though traders reported offers just above 80.00 pence that may limit its gains.

Analysts and traders said doubts over whether debt-laden Spain will seek a bailout may keep a lid on the euro's gains.

"It's more a broad-based rebound in the euro rather than specifically sterling weakness," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency economist Lee Hardman said.

"To some extent this reflects a rebound after the heavy sell-off on Friday that was driven by month-end related flows."

OUTLOOK LESS BLEAK?

Sterling recovered from a 2-1/2 week low versus the dollar hit in Asian trade after a strong performance in European stocks flagged up sharper appetite for assets seen as higher risk.

Risk appetite was helped further after a U.S. manufacturing survey showed the sector grew for the first time since May, which weighed on the safe haven dollar.

The pound was steady at $1.6170, well above an earlier low of $1.6109.

Other recent data out of the UK has been more positive and the outlook there is less bleak than in the euro zone.

Investors will use the purchasing managers' survey, along with a services PMI survey later this week, to gauge whether the UK economy emerged from recession in the third quarter.

Traders are also looking ahead to the Bank of England's next policy decision, which is due on Thursday. Policymakers are expected to hold rates at their current 0.5 percent, and to leave the bank's quantitative easing target unchanged.

But traders said sterling was being driven mostly by sentiment towards the euro and the dollar rather than by UK economic fundamentals.

"Any sterling bullishness is not coming as any great love for sterling, it's coming as the lesser of two or three evils," ETX's Wiltshire said.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Robert Woodward)