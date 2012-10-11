LONDON Sterling edged higher against the dollar on Thursday as investors interpreted a Spanish credit downgrade as a sign Madrid is more likely to ask for financial aid, making them more willing to buy currencies perceived to be riskier.

The broader recovery in risk appetite meant that sterling slid against the euro, however. The single currency had earlier come under pressure in a knee-jerk reaction to ratings agency Standard & Poor's cutting Spain's rating to BBB-minus, just above junk status.

"The euro is holding up relatively well as now people are taking it (the downgrade) as a positive because Spain might be closer to asking for a bailout. It's perverse but the logic is they need to take a step back to go forwards," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

Sterling rose 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.6029 (9999 pence), inching further away from a one-month low of $1.5975 hit on Tuesday, its weakest since September 10.

The euro climbed 0.3 percent against the pound to 80.66 pence, but remained below a peak of 81.00 pence reached on Monday, its strongest in nearly four weeks.

It faced strong chart resistance at the mid-September peak of 81.14 pence and the 200-day moving average at 81.18 pence.

Uncertainty over when Spain will seek a bailout and trigger the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme has curbed investor appetite to take on risk in recent weeks.

Riskier currencies such as sterling and the euro are expected to strengthen against the safe haven dollar on a Spanish bailout request, as ECB bond purchases would bring down high Spanish yields.

With no UK data released on Thursday, focus on Spain meant moves in sterling were driven by developments in the euro zone.

Risk appetite was also lifted after the head of the International Monetary Fund said indebted euro zone economies should have more time to cut budget deficits.

Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale said sterling would look vulnerable against the dollar if the euro came under pressure again.

"The fall (in sterling) has run out of momentum around the psychological $1.60 level. If it does break below there the fall could gather momentum," he said.

Further losses would see the pound target chart support at $1.5960, a low reached on September 10 and the 38.2 percent retracement of sterling's rally from its low in July to its high of $1.6310 on September 21.

Concerns about a weak UK economy and the prospect of the Bank of England (BoE) opting to extend its quantitative easing programme in November were expected to keep sterling under pressure against the dollar and cap any gains versus the euro.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale told the Daily Mail newspaper he was concerned another round of QE may not be "compatible" with the Bank of England's inflation target but he also warned Britain was at risk of a 'triple-dip' recession.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Anthony Barker)