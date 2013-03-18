LONDON Sterling hit a five-week high against a struggling euro on Monday as a bailout plan for Cyprus that included a tax on bank deposits sparked fears of bank runs elsewhere in the euro zone.

The move, in which euro zone finance ministers demanded depositors in Cypriot banks pay up to 9.9 percent of their deposits in exchange for the bailout, was seen as setting a dangerous precedent for the shared-currency bloc.

Officials in Cyprus have suggested they will look at ways of ensuring that smaller depositors are not hit. Cyprus' parliament has postponed a vote on the plan until Tuesday.

The euro was down around 1.0 percent on the day at 85.63 pence, still close to 85.32 pence hit earlier, which was its lowest since February 11 and well below last week's peak of 87.93 pence.

"Euro/sterling is pressured given the news over the weekend, if there is a positive vote (in Cyprus on Tuesday) there might be a relief rally but overall the outlook for the euro is negative," said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank, adding that the euro could likely stabilise around 85 pence.

Gains against the euro helped push sterling's trade-weighted index to 79.5, its highest in nearly four weeks, Bank data showed.

However, inflation data on Tuesday is forecast to show an increase from the previous month and this could drag sterling lower.

"If you get a higher inflation print... I would expect a weaker sterling and higher gilt yields," Saravelos said.

STERLING VULNERABLE

The pound's gains against the euro are also likely to be limited before Wednesday's UK budget and the latest Bank minutes, with investors wary the government may allow more leeway on inflation targeting, paving the way for further monetary easing.

Strategists said there was an outside chance the quantitative easing vote was split at 5-4, compared with the previous 6-3, showing that an increase in the size of the BoE's asset purchase programme is only a vote away.

"Sterling will be in danger if the budget and the minutes leave investors in no doubt that monetary easing will be taken to another level later this year," said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5112, below a peak of $1.5177 reached on Friday after Bank chief Mervyn King surprised investors by saying the currency's decline had gone far enough.

King's comments helped the pound recover from a 33-month low of $1.4832 set earlier last week. However, traders said a reportedly very large options expiry at $1.5100 due on Monday could keep it trading close to that level.

Data last week showed currency speculators added bets against the pound. Analysts at Lloyds said net short sterling positions were the most extended since November 1, 2011.

Morgan Stanley analysts said the pound may not benefit as much from safe-haven flows out of the euro as it has in the past, with investors more likely to turn to the U.S. dollar and currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars.

"The BoE moving the goal posts on its inflation target, the relative weakness of the British economy and the UK's poor fiscal position should limit sterling gains too."

They cut their outlook for sterling/dollar and now see it dropping to $1.43 by the end of 2013, from a previous forecast of $1.57.

(Additonal reporting by Jessica Mortimer and Philip Baillie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)