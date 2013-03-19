LONDON Worries about whether Cyprus will approve a bailout plan pushed sterling to a five-week high against the euro on Tuesday, though caution before Wednesday's UK annual budget may limit its gains.

The euro fell 0.7 percent to 85.055 pence, its lowest since February 11, as market players became increasingly nervous that the Cypriot parliament may reject a bailout package which includes a controversial levy on bank deposits.

Gains against the euro lifted the pound's trade-weighted index to a four-week peak of 79.7.

"Markets are being dominated by events in Europe at the moment but there are some big events coming up in the UK with the Bank minutes and the budget," said Saeed Amen, currency strategist at Nomura.

Investors were wary that Chancellor George Osborne could announce a change in the Bank of England's (Bank) remit to allow more leeway on inflation targeting, paving the way for further monetary easing.

The minutes to the BoE's policy decision earlier this month will also be closely watched on Wednesday for any signs that policymakers are inclined towards opting for more asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme.

"We expect the minutes to show a similar breakdown to last month and believe sterling could see a short-term squeeze (higher), although this is not likely to be long-lasting," Nomura's Amen said, adding that weak economic data would continue to weigh on the pound.

Quantitative easing effectively means printing money and is usually negative for a currency as it increases the supply. Last month's Bank minutes showed three out of nine policymakers, including Governor Mervyn King, voted for more QE.

Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.5115, though it stayed well below a peak of $1.5177 reached on Friday, with traders reporting offers around that level.

Options markets showed investors betting increasingly on more sterling weakness, with traders reporting demand from hedge funds to buy bets on a drop to $1.45 in three months.

BUDGET AWAITED

Earlier, data showing a rise in inflation during February to a nine-month high of 2.8 percent lifted the pound on the expectation this would mean a lower chance of more Bank easing.

But analysts and traders said many market participants lacked conviction in this view. The Bank said last month it was prepared to look through temporary spikes in inflation if the economy remained weak.

Any signs from the Bank minutes of an increased inclination towards a looser monetary policy, combined with hints from Osborne on tweaking the BoE's remit, could prompt a drop back below $1.50 and towards last week's 2-1/2 year low of $1.4832.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com, said sterling/dollar would drop towards $1.45 by the end of the second quarter if there was any significant change in the remit.

ING analysts, however, said there was a risk that the government may not opt for this change. This would come as a surprise to some in the market and cause the pound to rally.

"We do not think the budget is the right occasion to announce such an important change in the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) remit. Failure to announce such a change can see short sterling positions squeezed," they said in a note to clients.

