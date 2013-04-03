LONDON Below-forecast U.S. data lifted the pound against the dollar on Wednesday but it remained vulnerable to concerns about a weak UK economy and the prospect of more monetary policy easing.

Market participants were cautious before a Bank of England policy decision on Thursday, as well as policy statements by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

Data due on Thursday on the UK's dominant services sector will also provide a strong pointer on whether the economy slipped into recession in the first quarter.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.5141 (99 pence), recovering from an earlier two-week low of $1.5075 after worse-than-expected U.S. services and private sector jobs data pushed the dollar broadly lower.

But concerns about the UK outlook were expected to cap the pound's gains, with some traders looking to sell rallies.

"This is a dollar move lower. Sterling and the euro are benefiting but it's all very, very quiet," a London-based trader said.

A survey on Wednesday showed UK construction activity contracted for the third month running in March, adding to a bleak economic picture after poor manufacturing data on Tuesday.

More falls could target $1.5026, the March 20 low, and potentially the mid-March trough of $1.4832, though solid chart support was expected above $1.5000. Stop-loss sell orders were reported around $1.5050, traders said.

"Sterling is looking pretty heavy around the $1.51 level. If it breaks below $1.50 again, then this could be the signal for a big move lower," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

"The UK construction PMI was better than last month but still weaker than expected and it's difficult to see where the good news is going to come from on the UK."

MONETARY EASING

The Bank is not expected to make any changes to monetary policy on Thursday.

However, a Reuters poll showed that most economists expect the Bank to opt for more asset purchases under its quantitative easing (QE) programme in May or June.

Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, said traders would be wary of the risk the Bank may opt for more QE as early as this week, even though this was unlikely.

Three of the Bank's nine MPC members, including Governor Mervyn King, have voted for more easing for the past two months.

"Persistently weak UK data should persuade more members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to back more easing," said Nawaz Ali, market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

QE is typically negative for the pound because it increases the supply of a currency.

A Reuters poll showed analysts expect the pound to drop to $1.49 in three months and $1.48 in 12 months as the Bank acts to aid a shaky economy.

The euro was flat at 84.84 pence, staying comfortably above a low of 84.115 pence struck on Monday.

Gains in the European single currency were seen limited, however, before a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, with President Mario Draghi likely to highlight a bleak euro zone outlook at a subsequent news conference.

Also in focus on Thursday will be a policy decision by the Bank of Japan. Traders are wary that policymakers there could disappoint the market's recent expectations for aggressive easing measures.

Sterling dropped to around 160.60 yen, its lowest in four weeks.

(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)