Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling fell against the dollar for the second day running on Wednesday, after minutes of the Bank of England's last meeting left unclear the timing of the bank's next interest rate increase.

The pound had risen past $1.70 (1 pound) for the first time since mid-2009 earlier this week, after BoE chief Mark Carney warned last week that markets may be mistaken if they think rates will not rise in 2014.

But the market has since looked reluctant to drive it higher, and the Monetary Policy Committee's minutes, while broadly backing Carney's line, suggested to most investors that the bank was still some way off, raising borrowing costs.

Sterling had fallen by 0.14 percent against the dollar to $1.6941 by 1504 GMT. The euro had strengthened against it by 0.28 percent to 80.09 pence.

Most bank dealing rooms were thought to have squared up their positions ahead of the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later on Wednesday. That may have forced some to close out any short-term "long" bets on sterling.

Some traders said the pound could fall by a further half cent if the Fed chief Janet Yellen signals in today's press conference that interest rates might rise sooner than expected.

"Yellen will put a hawkish tilt to her comments that will cause a small increase in the market’s interest rate expectations - that would be my bias," said Nick Beecroft, a senior analyst at Saxo Capital Markets. "That would tend to send pound/dollar down maybe to just below $1.69 if we were at around $1.6950, as we are now."

The pound had hit a day's high against both the euro and dollar immediately after the minutes from the BoE policy committee's June 4-5 meeting, which did say that some policymakers had been closer to a rise in rates than earlier in the year.

In line with Carney's comments last week, the minutes also said the nine members of the policy committee were surprised that markets had priced in a relatively low chance of an interest rate rise in 2014.

But the meeting also took place before yesterday's slide in inflation to a new four-and-a-half-year low, and the minutes also showed the committee members agreed that without other inflationary pressures, they would need to see more evidence of economic slack being absorbed before raising rates.

"Carney has already acted to address any complacency on markets and I'm not sure there's really any more in these minutes to push the market on," said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist with Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ in London.

"Its not a done deal that they will move this year and there was some disappointment that no one had voted for a rate hike although that was pretty much the market consensus."

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Larry King)