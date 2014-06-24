Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, speaks at the 'Lord Mayor's Dinner to the Bankers and Merchants of the City of London' at the Mansion House in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

LONDON Sterling was on track for its biggest daily fall against the euro in over a month on Tuesday after comments from Bank of England policymakers that offered no sign of support for a rise in interest rates this year.

The message from BoE Governor Mark Carney, his deputy Charlie Bean and fellow Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member David Miles was that spare capacity still remained in the UK economy. That sounded less hawkish to some than other recent comments and MPC minutes released last week.

The euro strengthened by around a third of a percent against the pound to 80.12 pence, while sterling also fell by a similar amount against the dollar, to $1.6966. That was sterling's lowest level in a week.

"The market is perhaps a little confused by (Carney's) changes - his swings from being pretty dovish on the publication of the May inflation report to being hawkish and now a little more dovish again," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said.

Bean also said the balance of risks between encouraging productivity and risking higher inflation pointed to a later rather than earlier withdrawal of stimulus from the economy.

The December short sterling future <0#FSS:> rose 2-3 ticks to 98.15 following the comments, before retreating. It still prices in a substantial chance of a rise in rates by the end of the year.

But Foley said the strength of the pound was an indication that the UK had already seen some monetary tightening, and that there was therefore a risk that an interest rate hike would not come until at least the second quarter of 2015.

Sterling has bounced around over the past month on a series of differing messages from the British central bank. Its latest inflation report, and Carney's accompanying press conference, was taken as evidence that the bank was minded to hold off as long as possible before raising borrowing costs.

The governor's annual Mansion House speech on June 12 overturned those bets and led many to expect the bank was moving towards tightening this year.

The most recent data show long positions in sterling - essentially bets that it will rise - are at their most extended since 2007, a sign of strength but also a signal that any squeeze on those positions could quickly send the pound lower.

But some in the market said there was still plenty of demand for sterling, its 10 percent gain making it one of the few clear success stories on major currency markets over the past year. Once the pound fell below $1.70 there was swiftly interest to buy, they said.

They also said the divergent policy outlooks for the UK and United States, where the Federal Reserve is showing no signs that it will raise borrowing costs any time soon, should keep the pound strong.

"Until (Fed Chair) Yellen decides to discard some of her extremely dovish views, there is good risk that sterling/dollar will remain supported," said Foley. "I think we’ll see the other side of $1.70 again some time soon."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)