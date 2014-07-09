LONDON Sterling fell against the euro on Wednesday after data showed British house prices unexpectedly slipped in June, while anticipation ahead of Federal Reserve minutes left the pound flat against the dollar.

British retailers also suffered their biggest annual decline in prices since at least 2006 in June, data showed, adding to the pound's woes a day after figures showing factory output dropped the most in May since January 2013.

The euro strengthened by 0.2 percent against the pound to trade at 79.58 pence.

Against the dollar, sterling was broadly flat at $1.7130. It had traded as low as $1.7095 earlier in the day but edged up as dealers took profits on the dollar ahead of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting.

Those minutes are expected to shed more light on how the debate within the U.S. interest rate-setting committee is shaping up, traders said, and any dovish signals would help sterling recover ground against the dollar.

"We’ve already heard from (Fed Chair) Yellen and we know she’s dovish but maybe people are wondering whether the minutes will be slightly more hawkish," said Paul Robson, a currency strategist at RBS.

"They will convey the tone for the whole of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rather than a still dovish Fed chair in Yellen."

Recent data has mostly pointed to a robust economic recovery in the UK, bolstering expectations that the Bank of England will raise rates ahead of its peers in Europe and the United States. The bank began a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged.

The latest update to growth forecasts from the respected NIESR think-tank showed Britain's economy enjoyed its strongest calendar quarter in four years in the three months to the end of June, growing by an estimated 0.9 percent.

Some traders pointed out that the softer data in the UK followed similarly disappointing manufacturing numbers from Germany and Japan, and so should not have a big effect on sterling.

"From a currency perspective, if everyone’s tripping up a bit on activity then on a relative basis no one’s looking particularly badly set," said Daragh Maher, a currency strategist at HSBC.

"If you get growth disappointments in the UK, it delays when they hike, but if you get growth disappointments in the euro zone, it increases the chances of QE (quantitative easing)."

Shorter-dated British government bond prices fell after a strong rally in the previous session following the data.

The interest rate-sensitive two-year gilt yield was last up three basis points on the day at 0.879 percent, and rose around a basis point following comments from incoming Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik.

Shafik said the BoE is likely to lower its estimate of the amount of spare capacity in Britain's economy.

Markets are pricing in the chance of a first rate hike either in late 2014 or early 2015, which will be some months ahead of the Federal Reserve, according to current price indications.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)