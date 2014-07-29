LONDON Sterling hit a six-week low against a resurgent dollar on Tuesday, adding to a sense that the pound's year-long rally against the greenback may be over for the time being, after three straight weeks of losses.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday joined a chorus of voices questioning the value of sterling. After an 11 percent gain against a basket of currencies over the past year, it said the pound was overvalued by 5 to 10 percent.

Though Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent played down those comments earlier on Tuesday, saying that Britain's trade deficit posed no threat to its economic recovery, some analysts said the IMF's view might have weighed on already stretched sterling positions.

The pound lost around half a cent on the day to trade at $1.6933, its lowest since June 18. That took it past levels seen as significant supports, the 55-day moving average of $1.6956 and the 100-month moving average of $1.6957 GBP=D4.

Dealers said the move lower was mainly a result of the dollar's current rally - the greenback is trading at its highest in six months against a basket of major currencies .DXY and it could be further strengthened by strong GDP data on Wednesday and non-farm payroll numbers on Friday.

On Tuesday consumer confidence was shown to be at its highest level in seven years, adding to a recent run of strong U.S. data.

"Against the dollar sterling may struggle this week, because the market is anticipating some good data from the U.S. ... and that's going to keep the dollar fairly well supported," said Ian Stannard, head of European foreign exchange strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.

"I would expect any pullback in euro/sterling to be far more limited and for the stronger sterling trend there to remain intact," he added.

The euro was roughly flat at 79.17 pence EURGBP=D4. The pound is still close to a two-year high against the euro of 78.74 pence hit last week.

UK MORTGAGE DATA

Stronger-than-expected UK mortgage data had given sterling a small boost earlier, but the gains were short-lived.

The first rise in approvals since January suggested the housing market may not be cooling off as much as some had expected, although overall they are still only around two thirds of levels before the 2008 crisis.ECONGB

The numbers may go some way to knocking back those in the market who have begun to argue that a slowing of demand in the sector could allow the central bank to keep interest rates at record lows well into next year.

"The bounce-back suggests that it was only temporary factors slowing the housing market," said Paul Robson, a currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

"Approvals have jumped back quite sharply, and that might be a reason for sterling to do a little bit better. The Bank of England has talked about financial stability risk ... so maybe they need macroprudential measures as well as tightening of monetary conditions."

