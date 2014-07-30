Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Sterling slipped to its lowest against the dollar since early June on Wednesday, after second quarter U.S. growth surged past analysts' forecasts.

The pound fell briefly below $1.69 (0.99 pound) for the first time in seven weeks after the U.S. figures, which showed annualised growth of 4 percent. It is now down almost three cents in as many weeks.

After a 15 percent rise for sterling over the course of the previous year, the jury is out on whether that represents the end of the road for the pound's rally or just a clearing out of positions ahead of another attempt to move higher.

"We have definitely seen a trimming of what were very bullish expectations on what the Bank of England would do on interest rates," said an analyst with one London-based bank, predicting sterling could fall as low as $1.67 this week.

"This week, because of the data calendar if nothing else, is largely dollar-led. But once we get into August we should return to a discussion of the prospect of rises in interest rates and that should be more positive for the pound," she said.

Still, the pound is on track for its fourth straight weekly loss, adding to a sense that its year-long rally, against the dollar at least, has stalled after hitting strong resistance at $1.71.

The International Monetary Fund this week joined a chorus of voices questioning the value of sterling, saying the currency was overvalued by 5 to 10 percent.

The main driver for the gains over the past year was forecasts that interest rates could rise as early as November, and if not at that point then definitely in March. Market interest rates show expectations of the former at least have been trimmed back.

"I've thought the market was over-egging the chances of a UK rate hike this year and I'm probably in a minority in thinking they could even wait until after the second quarter of next year," said Neil Mellor, a strategist with BNY Mellon in London.

"The fact that the Bank of England is concerned that wage growth is lagging the recovery is something the market is taking note of. I still think sterling goes higher. But this is a case of disappointment just for the moment."

A half cent fall on Tuesday had already taken the pound past significant support around the 55-day moving average of $1.6956

"We could still see $1.80," said Mellor. "The chances are just lower than they were a couple of weeks ago. If you can't perform well for a fortnight against one of the weakest currencies in the world, then it's probably time to take a step and wait before you get back into sterling."

The euro was roughly flat at 79.13 pence. The pound is still close to a two-year high against the euro of 78.74 pence hit last week.

British government bonds tracked U.S. Treasury and German Bund prices lower after the U.S. data. The 10-year gilt price underperformed other British benchmarks - its yield rose around 5 basis points on the day to 2.59 percent.

