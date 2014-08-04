LONDON Sterling regained a little ground against the dollar and euro on Monday after a survey showed UK housebuilding growing at its fastest rate in more than a decade, leading to a record pace of job creation in the sector.

The monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the wider construction sector came in at 62.4 in July, well above the 50 level denoting expansion, while hiring accelerated at the fastest rate since at least April 1997, when the survey began.

The pound took a knock on Friday from an equivalent survey of manufacturing that showed factory activity expanding at its slowest rate in a year. Sterling hit a one-month low against the euro and a seven-week trough of $1.6812 (1.25 pounds).

It staged a modest recovery on Monday to trade at $1.6840, up around 0.1 percent on the day, but was still 3-1/2 cents below a near-six-year high hit in July.

Some traders said sterling's movements in the coming days would be largely determined by the resilience of the dollar, which strengthened over 2 percent in July against a basket of major currencies after a weaker-than-expected start to the year.

The PMI for the UK services sector, which makes up around 78 percent of Britain's economy, would also be important.

"How resurgent is the dollar? Will the UK numbers hold up vis-a-vis the U.S?" asked David Bloom, global head of foreign exchange research at HSBC.

"If they don't then (sterling) is going to continue to go downwards and the next big clue to that is the service sector PMIs out tomorrow."

After the pound gained 15 percent against the dollar in the year to July, analysts at major banks are divided on whether this is just a short-term correction for sterling or the end of the rally.

"We are obviously expecting a bit of a loss of momentum," said James Knightley, an economist at ING Bank in London.

"But we're still in the camp looking for a November rise in interest rates, so we think sterling still looks in reasonable shape, particularly against the euro."

EURO WEAKER

The euro also weakened against the pound, trading at 79.705 pence, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Figures last week showed euro zone consumer prices rising just 0.4 percent - their lowest rate since the height of the financial crisis five years ago and well below the European Central Bank's 2 percent target.

That contrasts sharply with Britain, where inflation surged to 1.9 percent in June.

Markets will have to wait until later this month for any signs of a shift at the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee meeting this week. The bank's quarterly inflation report next week may provide more fuel for those expecting it to raise rates well before most of its peers.

Ten-year gilt prices rose modestly in quiet trade on Monday, extending Friday's gains to take yields to their lowest since July 29 at 2.536 percent, down just over 1 basis point on the day.

The 10-year gilt's spread over Bunds tightened by almost 2 basis points to 140.5 basis points, its narrowest since July 23. Thirty-year gilt yields also edged down to hit a new 14-month low of 3.229 percent.

(Additional reporting by David Milliken and Patrick Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)