LONDON Sterling rose against the euro on Tuesday after data showed Britain's dominant services sector growing faster than expected in July, supporting the case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates before the end of the year.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services industry, which makes up around 78 percent of the British economy and employs about 80 percent of its workforce, rose to an eight-month high of 59.1 last month.

That initially sent the pound up against the dollar too, hitting a day's high of $1.6890 (1.26 pounds) after the numbers. But sterling later retreated a little as the greenback rallied, boosted by data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector at its highest in 8-1/2 years.

Traders said the dollar's recent gains against the pound - almost 2 percent since mid-July - were driven by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start to move towards tightening monetary policy. Though that was also true of the UK, it had already been priced into sterling, they said.

"There is a very strong sentiment to buy any dollar dips right now - this is because a huge amount of clients are of the opinion that the Fed is very close to making a case for a more aggressive monetary policy stance," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at French bank Credit Agricole.

Sterling edged down around a third of a cent against the dollar from the day's high, last trading at $1.6858, flat on the day.

EURO WEAK

The euro weakened against the pound to trade at 79.265 pence, down around 0.4 percent on the day.

European services PMIs released on Tuesday all showed modest growth, although the Italian survey disappointed, helping prod the euro below $1.34. That, and a slight downward revision to the overall euro zone index, highlighted the still fragile outlook that has the market expecting further monetary loosening from the European Central Bank (ECB) later this year.

Figures last week showed euro zone consumer prices rising just 0.4 percent - their lowest rate since the height of the financial crisis five years ago and well below the ECB's target of just below 2 percent.

That contrasts sharply with Britain, where inflation rose to 1.9 percent in June.

"Expectations had been building that the economy is likely to lose momentum later this year, but today's survey has dampened those more dovish expectations somewhat," said Lee Hardman, a currency economist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London, who expects the BoE to hike rates in November.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee publishes its monthly policy decision on Thursday, but with no formal change expected, markets will have to wait until later this month, when minutes are published, for any signs of a shift in its thinking.

The central bank's quarterly inflation report next week may provide more fuel for those expecting it to raise interest rates from their current historic lows ahead of its peers in Europe and North America.

"We think there is a rising probability, and maybe the next BoE minutes will show, that not all BoE members are in favour of keeping rates around the current levels," said Credit Agricole's Oliveri.

"We could see for the first time that there is a voting disparity, and this is something that should keep sterling supported going forward."

(Editing by Andrew Roche)