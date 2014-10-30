LONDON Sterling recovered ground against the dollar on Thursday, as the greenback paused for breath after rallying on a Federal Reserve statement that was more confident than expected.

Earlier in the day, the pound had fallen below $1.60 for the first time in two weeks after the Fed ended its massive bond-buying programme and surprised markets by dropping a reference to U.S. labour market slack as "significant".

Sterling then fell further after stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP numbers, hitting a day's low of $1.5950. But it was quick to recover those losses and last traded at $1.6015, flat on the day.

The dollar eased from 3-1/2 week highs against a basket of currencies as U.S. Treasury yields slipped.

"It was a fairly big move yesterday so we've seen some consolidation and the dollar has come off a little bit after the initial response -- it's just some retracement of some of the move from yesterday," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Against the single currency, the pound strengthened 0.2 percent to 78.75 pence per euro.

Preliminary data from Germany showed inflation slowing down to 0.7 percent in October, undershooting forecasts and adding to worries about Europe's largest economy. The figure, the weakest since May, suggests the risk of deflation in the euro zone has not yet abated.

Inflation data for the euro zone as a whole will be published on Friday.

"The German figure does suggest that there's a downside risk tomorrow, so from a relative monetary policy play I think euro/sterling is certainly an attractive trade," Halpenny added.

RATE EXPECTATIONS

John Hardy, a currency strategist at Saxo Bank, said sterling was being contained by the fact that UK wage growth remained weak and that the British economy was suffering knock-on effects from a slowdown in the euro zone, Britain's most important export market.

Bank of England policymakers have this week emphasised that the central bank would leave rates near their record low level for longer on the basis of low inflation and slack remaining in the labour market.

Sterling had reached a six-year high against the dollar in mid-July on expectations that the BoE would start hiking interest rates by the end of this year. But those bets have since been pushed well back, with many now not expecting rates to rise until the second half of 2015.

Data released on Thursday showed British house price growth easing for a second month in a row in October, adding to evidence that the once red-hot property market -- previously used as an argument for raising rates sooner rather than later -- is cooling.

That followed numbers on Wednesday that showed British lenders approved the fewest mortgages in more than a year last month.

