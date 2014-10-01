A one pound coin and sterling notes are seen in central London June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling hovered near a two-year high against the euro on Wednesday, a day before European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is expected to shed more light on new asset purchase programmes announced last month.

Draghi is due to give details of ECB plans to buy asset-backed securities (ABS) and covered bonds - stimulus measures designed to boost the flagging euro zone economy - when the bank's Governing Council meets in Naples, Italy, on Thursday.

The latest numbers showed more signs of economic weakness in the 18-nation currency bloc, with manufacturing growth slowing further in September as new orders fell for the first time in a year.

That followed data on Tuesday showing inflation teetering even closer to negative territory, at 0.3 percent, well below the ECB's target of close to 2 percent.

The euro was trading down 0.2 percent against the pound at 77.76 pence per euro, not far from a two-year low of 77.665 pence hit on Tuesday.

The pound's rise against the euro came despite data showing British manufacturing growing at its slowest pace in 17 years in September, casting doubt on the UK's recovery and on the timings of future interest rate rises.

Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London, said sterling's resilience to the weak data was partly a result of positioning, with the market now short of sterling.

Foley added that the euro was likely to stay weak against sterling, irrespective of what Draghi says on Thursday.

"I think everyone accepts that a hike from the Bank of England will come before the ECB, and given that information, I think that any rallies in euro/sterling are likely to be shortlived and a downtrend is likely to be obvious in that currency pair," she said.

A Reuters poll released on Wednesday showed just six out of the 60 economists surveyed expected a rise in UK interest rates by the end of the year, but 48 expected one in the first quarter of 2015.

Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING, said that despite the disappointing UK manufacturing data, the outlook for the British economy was not all bad. He pointed to Tuesday's revision of GDP growth in the second quarter to 0.9 percent, and growing business investment.

Against the dollar, though, sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.6201.

GILTS

British government bonds surged on the back of rallying German Bunds and tumbling share prices to hit their highest level in a month, despite weak demand at the sale of 4 billion pounds ($6.49 billion) of five-year gilts.

Ten-year gilt yields fell more than 6 basis points on the day - the biggest drop since Aug. 28 - to 2.36 percent, the lowest level since Sept. 1. Domestic factors bolstering gilt prices included the fall in manufacturing numbers and the Bank of England's purchase of 1.6 billion pounds of 7-15 year gilts as it reinvests the proceeds of bonds maturing from its 375 billion pound quantitative easing programme.

