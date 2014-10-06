LONDON Sterling fell to a three-week low against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Monday, after a run of weaker-than-expected UK data stoked fears of a slowdown by year's end.

A report on Tuesday is forecast to show industrial output failed to grow at all in August because of weak demand from Europe. Growth in services slowed more than expected last month and UK manufacturing activity fell short of expectations, data showed last week.

Traders say more soft data could press the Bank of England to keep interest rates low for longer. Its nine-member rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee meets this week and is likely to keep rates at their current historical lows.

In contrast, the dollar has been buoyed by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data late last week that led investors to bet the Federal Reserve will raise rates earlier than expected. That sent the dollar to multi-year highs.

The trade-weighted sterling index fell 0.1 percent to 87.4 - its weakest since Sept. 17.

Earlier in the Asian session, the pound hit an 11-month low of $1.5943. It inched up 0.2 percent after that to trade at $1.6001 as the dollar's advance against most currencies slowed, after surging on the U.S. jobs data.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at online trading platform Forex.com, said the pound was likely to move down further, though perhaps not so rapidly as last week.

"There isn't too much to cushion the pound fall this week, so if the dollar gets its mojo back we're going to see further declines," she said.

Sterling was weaker against the euro, which gained 0.2 percent to trade at 78.52 pence.

POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY

The pound had soared more than 15 percent against the dollar in the year to mid-July on the expectation the BoE would raise interest rates before its peers in the United States and Europe.

But it has fallen almost 7 percent in the 2 1/2 months since then as expectations of a rate hike by the end of 2014 faded and political uncertainties grew.

Although Scots voted to stay in the UK on Sept. 18, their referendum triggered talk about constitutional changes in Britain. Before the next British election, in May, a debate is likely on giving more power to Scotland, while restricting some votes on English issues to English MPs only.

If the opposition Labour Party forms a national government in 2015 with the support of non-English MPs, it could face major problems passing legislation applicable only to England if it had no majority among lawmakers from England.

The Conservative party has said that if it wins, it will hold a referendum on continued membership of the European Union.

Two by-elections will be held this week. If the euro-sceptic UK Independence Party wins its first parliamentary seat, that could add to the political uncertainty surrounding sterling.

"While some sterling-related risks may linger ahead of the by-elections on October 9, sterling sentiment may be close to bottoming out," said Valentin Marinov, a currency analyst at Citi. He expects sterling to consolidate and preferred to short the euro against the pound.

British government bond prices rose along with those for German Bunds, boosted by a report that German industrial orders posted their biggest drop in August since the height of the financial crisis in 2009.

The yield for the 10-year gilt was down around 3 basis points at 2.36 percent at 1425 GMT, while the yield spread versus the equivalent German Bund narrowed slightly by around a basis point to 145 basis points.

(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Larry King)