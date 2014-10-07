LONDON Sterling edged up against the euro on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund said Britain would be the fastest growing major economy in 2014.

The IMF's forecast of 3.2 percent growth for the UK was in stark contrast to lower forecasts for the euro zone's three biggest economies - Germany, France and Italy. It said the Italian economy would shrink by 0.2 percent this year.

The IMF also said it sees a 30 percent chance of the euro zone slipping into deflation over the next year, and nearly a 40 percent probability the currency bloc could enter recession, while the UK would leave its crisis behind.

That focused investor attention on an improving UK economy that some say will demand higher interest rates in the first quarter of next year, raising returns on the pound.

"If the UK is constructive while the European outlook as a whole is not, that ... suggests that domestic demand in the UK is compensating for weaker external demand from the euro zone," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

"That tells you that from a domestic point of view you have upside risk to inflation," Oliveri said, adding that argued for a rise in interest rates sooner rather than later.

Earlier, German data showed industrial output fell far more than expected in August, posting its biggest drop since the financial crisis in early 2009.

The corresponding numbers from the UK showed industrial output steady on the month in August, though it was up 2.5 percent in annual terms. Manufacturing grew slightly more than forecast at 3.9 percent.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said separately that the UK economy had grown by 0.7 percent in the third quarter - less than the 0.9 percent of the previous quarter but still above the long-run average.

NIESR said there was a "reasonable amount" of spare capacity left in the economy, and that interest rates would probably rise in February next year.

The euro weakened by 0.3 percent against the pound to 78.445 pence per euro, not far from a two-year low of 77.665 pence hit last week.

Against the dollar, sterling was flat at $1.6081.

Rabobank strategist Jane Foley said sterling was benefiting from a clearing out of the "long" positions for sterling gains which were squeezed by its 2.3 percent fall in September.

"Against the euro we are definitely looking positive, but against the dollar as well my feeling is that we may be ripe for a bit of a recovery," she said.

"I don't think the trigger for that will be UK data, rather it will be U.S. Federal Reserve minutes or comments by Fed policymakers. The (UK) data this morning wasn't horrendous but it obviously wasn't strong either so it has left things steady."

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)