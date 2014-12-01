LONDON Sterling started December on a stronger footing against the dollar following five months of consecutive losses, as data showed British manufacturing unexpectedly picked up speed in November.

A survey of factory purchasing managers rose as domestic demand offset falling exports, indicating the end-of-year slowdown in Britain's economic recovery was likely to be modest.

Separate data showed British consumers increased their borrowing at the highest rate in eight years in October, suggesting they remain confident even as fewer mortgage approvals pointed to a further slowing of the housing market.

Having hit a 15-month low overnight at $1.5585, the pound gained 0.5 percent against the dollar on Monday to trade at $1.5727. Against the euro, it climbed a quarter of a percent to 79.365 pence.

"There's still a decent case for having a relatively positive attitude towards sterling, at least versus the euro at this point in time," said FxPro head of research Simon Smith, though he added that some of sterling's gains should be attributed to start-of-the-month positioning.

But a growing number of banks are predicting the pound will slip back below $1.50 in the first months of next year, burdened by a slowing economy, huge fiscal and external deficits and a worryingly tight and uncertain national election race next year.

Dutch bank ABN Amro was the latest to predict a fall in sterling in a note to clients on Monday, saying the prospect of a hung parliament and a possible referendum on staying in the European Union would weaken the pound to $1.47 next year.

Chancellor George Osborne will seek to use his half-yearly budget update on Wednesday to convince voters that his plan for more spending cuts, focussed in large part on welfare payments, is more credible than Labour's less aggressive austerity proposals.

"It is hard to feel optimistic in any way about strong sterling gains over the next few months," wrote CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson in a research note.

"Politics outweighs economics as the main headwind for the UK economy in 2015."

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)