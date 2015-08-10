Wads of British Pound Sterling banknotes are stacked in piles at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON Sterling inched up against a broadly weaker dollar on Monday but was still trading near a three-week low, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve was almost certain to precede the Bank of England in raising interest rates.

There had been talk last month that the BoE could raise rates as soon as November - potentially sooner than the Fed - after Governor Mark Carney said the time for a hike was getting closer. The normally dovish David Miles said that the idea that the BoE had to wait for the Fed to raise rates was "daft".

But minutes from the BoE's latest monetary policy committee meeting published last week showed just one policymaker voted for an immediate increase in interest rates, defying speculation that at least two MPC members would vote for a hike.

While expectations for BoE interest rate increases were consequently pushed back, U.S. jobs data released on Friday firmed up bets on a Fed rate hike by the end of the year, perhaps as soon as September or, if not, December.

That helped the dollar reach an almost four-month high against a basket of currencies and pushed the pound to a three-week low of $1.5424. But on Monday sterling traded higher on the day, at $1.5539.

"Of the G10 currencies, the one that will probably move least (on a firming up of U.S. rate hike bets) is sterling, simply because the market perception, probably rightly, is that the cyclical position in the U.S. and UK is very similar," said RBC Capital Markets' global head of currency strategy, Adam Cole.

"So the more likely a September Fed rate hike becomes, the more likely a November - or February at the latest - Bank of England hike becomes."

Against the euro, sterling edged up 0.1 percent to 70.73 pence, not far from a 7 1/2-year high of 69.51 pence hit last month.

The next major UK data release for currency traders will be Wednesday's labour market figures, including earnings, which are closely watched by the Bank of England.

"We still see room for longer-term appreciation, but would wait for this week's labour data to confirm our bullish position," wrote Citi strategist Josh O'Byrne.

