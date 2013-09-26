LONDON Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after Britain's second-quarter current account deficit was more than forecast while gross domestic product growth was in line with expectations.

The pound fell to $1.6035, down 0.2 percent on the day after the data was released, from $1.6075 beforehand.

The euro hit a session high of 84.22 pence from 84.03.

British government bond futures pared modest early losses after the data and turned positive, standing 9 ticks up on the day at 109.95 at 0837 GMT from a level of 109.81 just before the data were released.

