Pound dips to six-week low as dollar grinds higher
LONDON Sterling edged down to a six-week low on Thursday against a dollar, boosted by expectations of a March U.S. interest rate hike, while data painted a mixed picture of Britain's economy.
LONDON Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar and the euro on Thursday after Britain's second-quarter current account deficit was more than forecast while gross domestic product growth was in line with expectations.
The pound fell to $1.6035, down 0.2 percent on the day after the data was released, from $1.6075 beforehand.
The euro hit a session high of 84.22 pence from 84.03.
British government bond futures pared modest early losses after the data and turned positive, standing 9 ticks up on the day at 109.95 at 0837 GMT from a level of 109.81 just before the data were released.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken, editing by Jessica Mortimer)
LONDON The battered British pound is set for a slow burn lower along with diminished growth prospects once the UK government triggers official proceedings for divorce from the European Union as it is expected to do later this month, a Reuters poll found.
The Trump administration's dollar policy is not clear, and the currency's further near-term strength will depend mainly on the speed of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, according to a majority of foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters.