LONDON Sterling wiped out earlier losses against the dollar, while gilt futures fell further on Thursday after data showed that the Britain's services sector posted robust growth in September.

The pound rose to $1.6223, from $1.6194 before the data and was last flat on the day. Resistance was cited at the 9-month high of $1.6260 hit on October 1.

December gilt futures extended losses by around 20 ticks and were last 38 ticks down at 110.09, having stood 19 ticks lower on the day shortly before the release.

