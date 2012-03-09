LONDON Sterling extended its losses against the dollar on Friday as the greenback jumped across the board on better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers, while weak UK industrial output data rekindled recession fears and weighed on the pound.

But the pound outperformed the euro as investors' focus shifted to the struggles of other peripheral countries like Portugal after Greece sealed a debt swap with private sector creditors. The troubles in the euro zone are likely to offer support to the pound especially against the euro.

The dollar hit a 9-1/2 month high against the yen and jumped against the euro after U.S. data showed employment in February grew solidly for a third straight month, a sign the recovery was broadening and in less need of further monetary stimulus.

"No doubt the U.S. jobs numbers have given the dollar a lift," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist, at Lloyds TSB. "In a world where others - notably China and Australia - are slowing, investors need to put their money somewhere, given Europe is not a good option either."

But he added that the dollar's move up was unlikely to be sustained unless there was a radical shift upwards in interest rate expectations in the United States. The Federal Reserve has pledged to keep rates low well into 2014.

Sterling was down 0.9 percent against the dollar at $1.5682, dropping from around $1.5792 before the U.S. jobs numbers were released. The pound has chart support around its 55-day moving average at $1.5670.

Earlier the pound had dropped against the dollar and pared gains against the euro after UK industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in January, data showed. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.

The numbers contrasted with a recent strengthening in business surveys and signs of a pickup in overall economic activity and are likely to reinforce concern over whether Britain can avoid a slump.

That in turn keeps alive chances that the Bank of England will provide more stimulus through another bout of quantitative easing, which is usually negative for the currency.

SAFETY

Sterling was firmer against the euro, with investors refocusing on worries that other euro zone strugglers like Portugal may have to restructure their debt after Greece successfully closed its bond swap with private creditors.

Traders said this uncertainty is likely to spur more capital inflows to UK assets such as gilts from investors seeking to exit the euro zone, and could see the euro slip towards the 80 pence mark in the coming months.

"It is not all that gloom and doom in the UK," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency Fund at RWC Capital. "We expect cable to trade in the $1.57-$1.60 band, but the best way to express a slightly optimistic view is through the euro which we expect to ease towards 80 pence."

The euro was 0.4 percent lower against the pound at 83.51 pence. The common currency has gained for three straight sessions this week and is ripe for some profit taking, with a Swiss investor and UK clearer cited as a seller against the pound.

A London-based spot trader said the euro could earn a short-term reprieve once the International Swaps and Derivatives Association rules on whether the Greek debt deal will trigger a payout on credit default swaps used by some investors to insure their bonds.

ISDA officials are meeting to judge if Greece's bond swap was a "credit event", triggering a payout on CDS contracts.

"Once that is out of the way, everyone will realise it's like putting a sticking plaster on a gaping wound ... Portugal, Spain will lurk in the background and it'll get sold off again," the trader added.

