LONDON Sterling fell on Wednesday, hitting a two-week low versus the euro after data unexpectedly showed the UK economy contracted more than previously thought in the fourth quarter of last year.

Signs of recovery in the first quarter were expected to limit the pound's losses, however, while fears of a fresh flare up in the euro zone debt crisis are likely to see the single currency fall against sterling over the next few weeks and months.

"People are bracing themselves for worse euro zone data and would bank more on a credit crunch hitting euro zone growth than a dramatic downward revision to the UK growth outlook," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

"It's incredibly quiet in major currencies at the moment and there's not much appetite to do anything before the new quarter."

UK gross domestic product contracted by 0.3 percent between October and December, with annual growth at 0.5 percent, against expectations for an unrevised 0.2 percent fall on the quarter and 0.7 percent growth year-on-year.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at 83.82 pence, after breaking above resistance at its March 21 high of 83.72 to hit a two-week peak of 83.95 pence. Traders earlier cited reported U.S. and Swiss buying of euros versus sterling.

The euro stopped just shy of its 100-day moving average at 83.99 pence, a break of which would be needed before it can target the mid-March high of 84.24 pence.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday highlighted the hurdles facing the UK economy, arguing that Britain faces a long road back to pre-crisis economic growth rates as banks are still reducing their balance sheets.

KEY CHART RESISTANCE

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5920, having hit a low for the day of $1.5904 after the data, when traders said stop-loss orders to sell were triggered on the break below $1.5920.

The pound pulled away from highs hit on Tuesday when it briefly surpassed the $1.60 big figure to touch $1.6002, its strongest in more than four months, as speculation grew of more monetary easing in the United States.

Traders said it could struggle to make a sustained break above $1.60, particularly given tough chart resistance around $1.6014, the 200-week moving average. Analysts said any breaks through this barrier in the past have prompted sharp moves for the pound.

"There is a degree of consolidation in sterling after the sell-off of the dollar," said Derek Halpenny, currency strategist at BTMU.

However, he argued the fundamental outlook was not too negative for the pound.

"There are some positives for sterling relative to the euro (due to problems in Europe) and even relative to cyclical currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollar from a valuation perspective."

(Editing by Catherine Evans)