China's yuan weakens, money rates fall as cbank resumes open market ops
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Monday as hopes of major U.S. tax reforms continued to boost the greenback.
LONDON Sterling fell to a fresh four-week low against the dollar and a session low against the euro, while gilt futures reversed losses after the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report gave a weaker growth outlook.
Sterling fell to $1.5903 versus the dollar from $1.5970 before the report was released.
The euro rose to a 79.98 pence from 79.66 pence beforehand, off a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50.
The June gilt future was 29 ticks up on the day at 118.55 after the release, having stood at 118.09, 17 ticks down, immediately beforehand.
LONDON Sterling slipped against a buoyant dollar on Friday but flirted with its best week against the euro in three months, after solid year-end UK manufacturing and trade data allayed fears of an economic slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.
LONDON Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.