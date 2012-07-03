LONDON Sterling held steady against the euro and the dollar on Tuesday, shrugging off weak UK construction activity data as investors awaited policy decisions from Thursday's Bank of England and European Central Bank meetings.

Analysts said sterling would likely move in a narrow range of 79.50-81 pence against the euro until then. The BOE is expected to resume its asset purchase programme and the ECB to cut interest rates.

These outcomes could help to drive sterling higher, especially against the euro as many see any BoE decision to shore up the economy with bond-buying programme supporting UK bond prices.

Worries about a struggling U.S. economy might weigh on sterling against the dollar.

The euro was flat against the pound at 80.15 pence, not far from its recent low of 79.85 struck late last week. Traders said some long-term investors sold the euro against sterling earlier in the session.

Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.5676 with dealers citing option expiries at $1.5700 which will sway trade during the day. Sterling barely reacted to data on Tuesday showing construction activity in Britain fell at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.

But lending to consumers picked up unexpectedly in May while mortgage approvals fell less than forecast. Still, the overall environment for demand in the economy remained grim, supporting expectations of more easing by the BOE.

BoE policymakers have said there is a need to move quickly to cushion the economy from the euro zone debt crisis. The region is Britain's biggest trading partner and a slowdown there would threaten to drag the UK into a deeper recession.

Many expect the ECB to cut rates and are hoping it may announce further stimulus to support the faltering economy.

"The market could be disappointed to see that the ECB is only going to cut rates, while they could be looking for further emergency liquidity measures. So I'll be long sterling against the euro and I'll be short the euro against the dollar," said Richard Driver, FX analyst at Caxton FX.

"There are too many hurdles for a euro rally to exist and it is a great opportunity to sell these rallies. That's exactly what has happened and I think sterling will still get plenty of safe-haven demand."

The BoE is expected to add 50 billion pounds to the 325 billion pounds of cash it has already pumped into markets, and the ECB to cut rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.

WEAK ECONOMY

The weak British construction activity figures came a day after data showed manufacturing activity was still sluggish.

The construction sector accounts for only a small percentage of the UK economy and since market expectations were pretty low, analysts said, the reaction was muted.

On Monday, manufacturing PMI for June was slightly ahead of expectations but still pointed to a contraction. Overall, it did little to alter the outlook for Thursday's BoE meeting.

Sterling/dollar might come under pressure given the weakness in the U.S. economy, which was weighing on perceived riskier currencies.

"Given yesterday's disastrous (U.S.) ISM and the likelihood of further asset purchases on Thursday, we expect further short-term downside for sterling/dollar in the coming days and view any rally as a selling opportunity," Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank said.

"Key levels remain around the 200-day moving average at 1.5752."

(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)